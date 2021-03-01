Judge orders release of J'can man who breached Barbados quarantine
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The Court of Appeal in Barbados last Thursday ordered that a Jamaican man, Dean George Scott, who breached the island's COVID-19 quarantine regulations be released from prison
This decision was handed down by Chief Justice Sir Patterson Cheltenham and Justices of Appeal Rajendra Narine and Margaret Reifer.
Scott, 49, a mason, who was a guest at Crystal Beach Hotel, pleaded guilty before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes to contravening Paragraph (14) of the Emergency Management (COVID -19) Curfew No 4 Directive as while in quarantine at the St Lucy District Hospital, he left the facility on December 7, 2020, without a reasonable explanation.
When Scott appeared in court at a later date in December, a six-month sentence was imposed after the Jamaican begged for community service, saying he had enough money to buy his ticket to return home, but not enough to pay a fine.
Based on his inability to pay the fine — a custodial sentence was imposed.
However, his attorneys disagreed with the decision and filed an appeal; they then argued, among other things, that the imposition of a prison term was excessive.
However, public prosecutors argued that the sentence was proportionate given the gravity of the offence having regard to all of the circumstances.
Scott's appeal was then upheld.
In handing down the ruling on Thursday, Chief Justice Patterson Cheltenham said Scott should be freed by the prison once all health protocols are satisfied.
