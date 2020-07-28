Judge's decision on SOE detainees expected tomorrow

THE five detainees under the ongoing states of emergency (SOE) who came to national attention last week following the filing of legal challenges by their attorneys in the Supreme Court are yet to be released.

Last Wednesday, Supreme Court judge Justice Bertram Morrison granted a writ of habeas corpus, which was brought by the lawyers, and ordered that the detainees be brought to the Supreme Court yesterday. That writ essentially allowed for the men to be brought before the court so it could enquire as to the reasons for them being in custody, whether or not they are charged or are being properly held under law.

However, the Government last Friday filed an affidavit outlining the allegations against the men.

Yesterday, when the men were brought before the court, a representative for the State indicated that there were statements from witnesses with the allegations against the men.

Those statements are expected to be brought today.

“So an officer will come and say he wrote a statement about this man being a bad person and then the statement is already part of the affidavit, but the officer will be asked, 'Can you identify this?' and he will say, 'Yes, my signature is on it.' So he will be shown the statement and this will be done for every single person.

“At the end of this process the lawyers will get a chance to make one submission in relation to how they think the judge should proceed. It amounts to almost a retrial, but it is more a procedure than anything else,” an attorney close to the matter told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

The judge is expected to indicate his decision on the matter on Wednesday and ordered that the men be brought back on that day.