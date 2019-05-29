Judge: You have to convince me you are going somewhere

THE prosecution in the Uchence Wilson Gang trial has found itself in a spot of bother after Chief Justice Bryan Sykes yesterday demanded that he be presented with a roadmap of the Crown's case, as he is unclear about the purpose of the mountain of evidence that has been presented so far in the case.

“I really need a written outline now where the Crown's case is; I am beginning to get concerned, so I am going to stop and I don't want to hear any more evidence until I get a written outline,” the chief judge told the prosecution team yesterday in the Home Circuit Court.

The judge made the request after the court spent the day hearing evidence from a data analyst who had secured the phone records of the accused from the country's two main service providers.

The witness, who indicated that he was provided with more than six compact discs with the information from the phone companies, yesterday went through about five out of 14 pages of data showing information pertaining to incoming and outgoing calls, as well as text messages from telephone numbers assigned to the accused men. The data included time and duration of the calls, as well as the location from where they were made.

However, at the end of yesterday's proceeding, the judge questioned the prosecutor about the purpose of data that was presented and whether or not the Crown would be going through all the information gathered with the witness.

The prosecutor, in response, said that evidence showed that a particular number that was used by a woman who was robbed of her phone in St Ann during an armed robbery at her home, was used by accused Fitzroy Scott, and that one of the witnesses in the case had previously testified that he had called Scott on the same number.

The woman in question, her husband and two sons were robbed of their cellular phones, cash, video games and Toyota bus when armed men broke into their homes and tied them up in St Ann.

The witness, who had indicated that she had seen the faces of the men, nevertheless failed to identify them in court. However, the prosecutor is alleging that the gang was responsible for that robbery.

“We have gone three months and this is nowhere near the finish line,” the judge remarked.

“The opening didn't really assist me. My difficulty is that I don't know where all of this is going, I really don't, so my concern now is whether all of this is necessary right now or is this a really a grand waste of time.

“So, I need a road map of where this is going in respect of every a single defendant,” the chief justice added.

“I need to know as I don't have any documents to assist me with this mass of information and there is a lot of exceptional details; you have to convince me you are going somewhere; if not it ends,” said Justice Sykes.

Wilson and 21 alleged gang members, including four women, Police Corporal Lloyd Knight, as well as two former employees of a pawn shop in Kingston, are being tried for various offences under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) Act, commonly referred to as the anti-gang legislation, and for offences under the Firearms Act.