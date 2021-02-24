Julius Garvey to speak on contributions of Caribbean Diaspora to US
DR Julius Garvey, son of famous black nationalist and Jamaica's first national hero, Marcus Garvey, will be the keynote speaker at Sunday's Black History Month forum which will discuss 'The Contributions of the Caribbean Diaspora to America'.
According to organisers, in keeping with COVID-19 restrictions the forum will be held virtually on February 28 at 4:00 pm EST via Zoom. The Jamaican Nationals Association (JNA) of the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area, through the leadership of JNA President Dr Elaine Knight and Vice-President Rev Dr Noel Godfrey, will host the forum, while Dr Karren Dunkley, Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA representative, will be the moderator.
The organisers said the forum will recognise and amplify the role of Caribbean nationals in the history and development of the United States, noting that the Caribbean Diaspora is well-educated and an affluent demographic numbering close to eight million people.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy