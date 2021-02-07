Jump in crime alarms St James group

The St James Combined Citizens' Association and Neighbourhood Watches expressed concern yesterday about the recent increase in crime across the island, and wants officials to do something about it.

In a statement issued by the organisation through its President Julian Robinson, the western Jamaica body cited instances of criminal action that it said continued to stain Jamaica's name.

“The recent uptick in crime, including murder, is of paramount concern to the members. The brazen attack in the Westgate Hills community recently, which saw a father who went to pick up his child from the DMP Academy chased and shot dead in a neighbour's front yard, shows the brazenness and lawlessness of the criminals with no regard to the trauma caused to staff, parents, children and homeowners. More recently the murder of the NCB banker in church on Sunday morning while service was in session is one which cannot be ignored.

“Church is at the heart of any civil society no matter your religion or culture, so the organisation takes this as an attack on all churches. Growing up in Jamaica, church was the one place where one could run to seek refuge and be safe.

“The organisation at its executive meeting on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 decided on a course of action — visiting the school so close to the heart of Montego Bay in Westgate to offer support to the school community at the devotional service on Wednesday, February 10, 2021,” the statement said.

The organisation said that it was in dialogue with authorities about securing communities and connecting to the JamaicaEye programme.