Junction robbers escape, say police

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — Police late yesterday said that armed robbers escaped with an “undetermined sum of money” after a hold-up at a loans agency in the heart of Junction, south St Elizabeth, Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier reports had suggested that the robbery may have been thwarted by the swift arrival of the police, who surrounded the building for about two hours.

However, Senior Superintendent of Police Stephanie Lindsay of the Corporate Communications Unit told the Jamaica Observer that “cash was taken” by robbers who escaped.

Lindsay said two men who were taken from the building to the nearby Junction Police Station were being questioned, but “were not necessarily robbers”, as alleged eyewitnesses had suggested.

“The police are actively continuing their investigations,” Lindsay said.

Reports say traffic was brought to a virtual halt and a large crowd gathered after police and soldiers surrounded the site of the incident.

Eventually, two men were taken from the building to the police station shortly after 3:00 pm, according to eyewitnesses who spoke to the Observer by telephone.

“People... scampering for cover,” the eyewitness said.

“Police everywhere... police are taking people out of the building.”