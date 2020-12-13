Junction welcomes KFC

JUNCTION, St Elizabeth — Residents and commercial operators are describing today's scheduled opening of an outlet for popular fast food chain KFC as yet another landmark in this southern town's rapid growth.

KFC will today open a two-storey restaurant to customers, ending many years of local anticipation.

Businessman Selwyn Linton said the coming of the fast food chain will strengthen Junction as a commercial centre for the southern half of St Elizabeth and neighbouring southern Manchester.

He identified last year's commissioning of the long-awaited Essex Valley Water Supply Scheme, which has ensured a consistent supply of piped potable water to Junction and surrounding farming communities, as pivotal.

“A number of us had been trying for many years to get KFC [here]… The major concern all along was that of potable water and we never had that years ago, but now it's here,” said Linton, who owns Kris Auto Supplies.

“The reason for us wanting it [KFC] to be here was not only to provide fry chicken. It was to help to develop Junction as a commercial hub and a social district for the southern region of St Elizabeth,” he said.

“In the last [decade] Junction has been developing rapidly and it was always a hope that people from south Manchester — places like Alligator Pond, coming all the way back to Treasure Beach and Pedro Plains — that Junction would be a satellite for these communities. Junction must be seen as a place where you can come and recreate [even] on a weekend. We have the facilities; the accommodation is here for people to come and socialise with us,” Linton added.

Businessman Ruddy Neil believes KFC “will help boost neighbouring businesses”.

“A long time we know seh it did a go come, and is like it cyaa reach due to the water problem,” Neil said.

Proprietor of Neil's Enterprise, Bobett Neil, who has been doing business in Junction for 38 years, welcomed the expanded opportunities for employment of young people and what she believes will be encouragement for “others to do more business in Junction”.

Councillor Cetany Holness (Jamaica Labour Party, Junction Division) argued that the coming of the mega fast food outlet was a significant symbol of business confidence in the town, which just over 40 years ago was little more than a village.

“It's coming is timely as the town is getting bigger and better. We had eight new plazas constructed recently. It means a whole lot to us on the southern side of the parish,” he said.

“KFC in Junction will do us a whole lot of good. It will indicate to the other [business] establishments that Junction is a force to reckon with,” he said.

Holness, who has long campaigned for a tax collection centre to be located in Junction, hoped the latest indicator of the town's expansion will assist in influencing central government to set up local access points for its various services.

“...We need the tax collection centre, Housing Trust, Water Commission, NIS and other governmental agencies in the town,” he insisted, adding that the opening of the KFC store “is leading the way to show how viable Junction really is”.

Food lovers told the Jamaica Observer of their delight at the popular fast food restaurant's arrival.

Before today, residents of Junction and surrounding communities in south St Elizabeth and parts of south Manchester had to travel to either Mandeville or Santa Cruz for a KFC meal.

Junction resident Anaka Witter and mechanic Enrique Linton, who both identified the Zinger as their favourite meal, welcomed the reduced travel time, which will also mean less cost.

“I think it's pretty awesome because at least we won't have to pay fare to go to Mandeville or Santa Cruz just to get a piece of KFC. A Zinger is very important for me… I have been waiting for KFC in Junction since I was attending school in Black River and that is over 10 years ago,” said Witter.

Linton recalled having “to buy gas to go Santa Cruz or Mandeville...”

Another motorist, Carlisle Clarke, hailed the new outlet as “a good look on the south side here”.

The only regret for university student Shinell Mills is that restrictions brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic will dampen the opening celebration.

“It is just really sad that we won't be able to socialise and create as much excitement as we would have wanted to, because of COVID,” she said.