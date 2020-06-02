June is National Caribbean-American Heritage Month

WASHINGTON, DC, United States (CMC) – United States President Donald Trump has declared June National Caribbean-American Heritage Month, saying that Caribbean Americans have contributed to the success, spirit, and character of the country.

“For generations, their skills, knowledge, innovation, and initiative have enhanced and advanced many aspects of our society,” said Trump in a White House proclamation, adding, “During National Caribbean-American Heritage Month, we celebrate the rich history and vibrant culture of the more than four million Americans with origins in the Caribbean”.

Trump said Caribbean Americans have helped improve America by leading communities, advancing science and medicine, and advocating for the common good.

“We are especially grateful for the Caribbean American men and women who proudly wear our nation's uniform as members of the Armed Forces and those serving as first responders, medical professionals, and other essential personnel on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus,” he said, adding that the United States is “safer, stronger and healthier because of their service and sacrifices”.

The US president also said that Caribbean Americans have left “indelible marks on American culture”, stating that Roberto Clemente, a native of Puerto Rico and legendary baseball player, is one of “many shining examples”.

He said Clemente not only had “a stunning Hall of Fame baseball career, but he also dutifully served our nation as a member of the United States Marine Corps Reserve for six years and served others throughout his life with profound care and compassion.

“Like so many other Caribbean Americans, he continues to inspire us today, and reminds us of the strong connection the United States will always have with the Caribbean region,” Trump said.

He said the United States is also the primary trading partner for the Caribbean nations “that make up our nation's 'third border'.

“My Administration is dedicated to maintaining and strengthening our partnerships within the Caribbean regions, which are forged through bonds of friendship, diplomacy, and a shared commitment to democratic principles.

“We will continue strategic engagement in the areas of human rights, maritime security, crime prevention and interdiction, education, health, energy, economic growth, and disaster recovery and relief,” he added.

Trump said stability in the Caribbean, achieved through increased trade, job creation, and investment, and efforts to counter organised crime and illicit trafficking, ensures a more secure, prosperous United States.

“This month, we pay tribute to Caribbean Americans for all they have done to drive our country forward. Now, therefore, I, Donald J Trump, president of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim June 2020 as National Caribbean-American Heritage Month,” he said.

Trump urged all Americans to join in celebrating the history, culture, and achievements of Caribbean Americans “with appropriate ceremonies and activities”.