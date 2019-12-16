Justice ministry concludes 2019 JPs sensitisation series

The Ministry of Justice last Friday concluded the 2019 series of sensitisation sessions for justices of the peace (JPs), with the final forum at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston.

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck, who spoke at Friday's session, underscored the importance of the fora, noting that they are geared towards highlighting issues within the justice sector and measures utilised by the ministry to address them.

“The sessions also expose JPs to the various improvements within Government and strengthen [their] capacity to serve effectively,” he added.

Chuck noted that JPs serve as community leaders and have a responsibility to report corruption and other illicit acts to the relevant authorities such as National Integrity Action, which co-sponsored the event.

“These sessions [also] serve as an opportunity for me to galvanise JPs and law-abiding citizens into action and inspire them to do even more than what they are doing,” he stated.

Chuck also encouraged greater involvement by JPs in mentoring at-risk youth, as a means of aiding the youngsters' development into decent law-abiding citizens.

“I've visited the 14 parishes within the last few months to urge JPs to participate [in matters related to] the Child Diversion Act and become officers to assist youth with deviant behaviour, because many of these children just need love and attention,” he pointed out.

The national Child Diversion programme is being introduced under the Child Diversion Act that was passed in 2018, and is expected to be fully instituted in January 2020.

During the session, JPs received training on verifying passport application documents from Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency Chief Executive Officer Andrew Wynter, and guidelines on estate planning from estate administration executive at the Administrator General's Department, Ingrid Cole.

The Ministry of Justice launched the JPs Sensitisation Series in 2017 to update individuals on justice-related matters so as to enable them to accurately inform and advise people seeking their counsel.

Since the programme's inception, more than 5,000 JPs have been sensitised on various topics.