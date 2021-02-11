JUTC adjusts operations due to new curfew hours

THE State-owned Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) yesterday announced new operating hours because of Government's adjustment of national curfew hours to help slow spread of the novel coronavirus.

The new curfew hours are 8:00 pm to 5:00 am daily, starting last night, and ending on February 24.

In response, the JUTC said:

1. Last trips for hill routes (52, 53 and 54) will be at 6:30 pm;

2. All other routes will end at 7:00 pm; and

3. Buses will return to their depots between 8:00 pm and 9:00 pm without passengers.

“We are encouraging our passengers to adhere to the (coronavirus) protocols by washing their hands frequently, sanitise as often as possible, and by wearing a mask. Let us continue to do all we can to minimise the risk of transmission. Keep safe,” said the JUTC.

Up to Tuesday this week, 179,858 people were tested for the coronavirus, of which 17,908 were positive. Some 12,406 have recovered and 362 have died.