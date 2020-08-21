JUTC commends mechanics as it awaits results

THE management of the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) has commended its mechanics for their significant contribution to keeping the company's buses on the road.

Managing Director Paul Abrahams said some mechanics, after years of service, have remained as apprentices because there are not enough established posts, although their quality of work can be compared to grades one and two mechanics.

Speaking to the Jamaica Observer yesterday, Abrahams sought to clarify a misunderstanding about the jobs of mechanics following a recent Observer report.

The report had said that approximately 25 per cent of JUTC's fleet is down as the company suffered from a lack of spare parts and struggles to keep trained and experienced mechanics.

The JUTC boss said the State-run firm has an establishment for 130 mechanics, but has 180 on staff, which means 50 are temporary positions. He said following representation to the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, a staff audit was recently done and he is awaiting the results.

“I am hoping that from the audit there will be recommendations for these additional 50 posts to be made permanent, so all those who came in as apprentices four to five years ago can be upgraded,” he said.

In addition to the mechanics, the JUTC chief executive is hoping that another 200 temporary positions (unestablished posts) will be upgraded to permanent status.

“A number of these temporary workers, including drivers, are certified by the HEART Trust/NSTA, but we can't move them up unless the Ministry of Finance creates the permanent positions,” said Abrahams.