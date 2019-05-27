JWNF commits to developing Thornton community

THE JWN Foundation has enhanced its partnership with Thornton and its environs, by sponsoring the redevelopment of its community centre.

Nestled within the Appleton Estate environs in the bread basket parish of St Elizabeth, the district is home to approximately 4,000 residents, who stand to benefit from the game-changing commitment that will renovate infrastructure for skill and educational development, plus improvement of the sporting landscape.

The JWN Foundation said it is partnering with the elected representatives, who have committed to equally fund the project that was conceptualised by the non-profit group, Thornton Community Club, which was relaunched in 2017 under the motto 'Evolve, Adapt and Welcome Change'. It hosts meetings every Sunday with an audience of more than 250 members, ranging from 12 years old.

“The foundation truly welcomes the opportunity to participate in this critical and game-changing development,” said JWN Foundation CEO Tanikie McClarthy Allen. “It is what we do, it is who we are, impacting growth and giving back to our communities.

“We are particularly pleased with the shared approach by way of partnership and commitment from those who stand to benefit greatly, the community, due to the prospects of sustainability and other elements that inculcate individual and collective responsibility,” she added.

This latest initiative has added to the JWN Foundation's continuous commitment to its communities, which includes recent upgrades to Scott's Cove, Middlesex Infant School and Appleton Estate Basic School, plus Read Across Jamaica Day activities, which involved book giveaways.

Primary objectives of the Thornton Community Club project are skills training facilities (working in partnership with Heart Trust/NTA; a local bakery (with club's own brand); homework centre for children; adult literacy and numeracy classes; first aid and fitness clubs; and a fenced and lighted playing field that is capable of hosting various tournaments.

Thornton's citizenry identified this need and planned accordingly to tackle a major factor affecting the community, unemployment, which results from a lack of skills. This struck a chord with the JWN Foundation, whose main pillars are education, arts, and social inclusion, which are covered in every aspect of the project.

The skills training centre and bakery will be greatly beneficial in making the youth more marketable, improve their livelihood and boost morale in the vision of having a community brand.

Aligned with the foundation's strategy, the Thornton community's involvement in the overall process from the visioning stage to planning and beyond, is considered important in ensuring responsibility and ownership.

“We envision a multipurpose community centre and sport complex that has the ability to accommodate all residents of our community,” the Thornton Community Club remarked in a release. “It brings our community together from all ages and ethnicities to share in various culture, art, education and recreation. It is the hub of the soul and spirit of our community,” it added.