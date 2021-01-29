Kadian finds her silver lining in the midst of a pandemic

Even in the midst of a dark cloud there can still be silver linings. This has been the reality for 22-year-old Kadian Newman from Parottee, St Elizabeth.

During a time when companies are downsizing and jobs are being lost, Newman has been offered a job as general cashier at the 392-room luxury included Sandals South Coast.

Having previously held contract positions, Newman sees this permanent assignment as a pivotal career move.

According to the Black River High graduate, even while attending school she was very good at accounting and that her teacher encouraged her to pursue further studies in that area.

“I've always seen myself in an administrative role. But I didn't want to box myself in or perhaps I was a bit fearful so I instead sought to pursue another passion of mine — cooking,” said Newman.

Armed with eight CXC subjects, she enrolled at the Black River South West Training & Vocational Centre (HEART) to pursue certification in commercial food preparation.

In 2018, after completing her certification, Kadian registered for the Hospitality Training Programme (HTP) at Sandals South Coast with intentions of training in the resort's kitchen operations.

But it was not to be as she fell ill just prior to the start of the programme and found that she was unable to manage the hectic schedule in the kitchen.

“I decided instead to train in the resort's Human Resource's Department after hearing a presentation about the department's role.”

Newman trained in human resources for six weeks as a part of the HTP. With no permanent position available at the end of her training, she took on a number of temporary jobs — first as a relief Linen Room Controller working mostly at nights.

“I did that job for approximately six months,” said Newman who returned for a role in the Human Resources Department and did that for three months.

Stints followed as a relief culinary concierge in the food and beverage department and at one point Newman held dual roles as a relief food and beverage administrator and culinary concierge.

“This was a very challenging but great opportunity as the administrative side of food and beverage was still very new to me, but I quickly found my feet and started to excel,” declared Newman.

She recalled that with only one month left on her contract in food and beverage she learnt of the hotel's impending closure due to COVID-19.

“I was devastated. I felt as though I had just started to put things in perspective on how I would progress in my career, which path I needed to take,” she said.

With some money in her bank account and a clearer vision in her head, Newman mustered the courage to apply for the University of the Caribbean Commonwealth (UCC) and was accepted to pursue a Bachelor's of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting and financial management just prior to the lockdown.

“The timing for the closure could not have been worst,” said Newman.

Being a God-fearing young woman however, Newman was not about to get swallowed up in hopelessness. She said during the COVID-19 lockdown she had a lot of time to reflect on her life's journey while just being thankful.

“I have been grateful for the opportunity to work in different departments and positions. I'm a lot more rounded now as a hospitality professional than I could have ever dreamed to be back in 2018,” said Newman as she declared that she has also found a second family at Sandals South Coast.

“But perhaps above all I believe God's timing is perfect. I always believed he would provide the right job at the right time.”

On October 1, 2020, Sandals South Coast reopened its doors but due to low bookings not all team members were called back right away.

Newman said she heard of openings for different positions at the resort, but though she was anxious to start working again, she was also intent on waiting for the right position, the one that would set her on the path to achieving her long-term goals.

“When I heard of the general cashier position in the resort's accounts department, I knew that was the one,” she said.

Eleven days after the resort's reopening, Newman returned to work once again and this time it wasn't a temporary position, it was an answered prayer.

“I'm truly elated to be working in the accounts department at Sandals South Coast. My fellow colleagues have been nothing but supportive and I am confident that I've made the right decision,” said Newman, who now intends to pursue her bachelor's degree at UCC in 2021.

She said she remains grateful to Sandals for all the opportunities it has provided for her and all the encouragement from her fellow team members and managers.

“Sandals is an awesome company,” declared Newman. “It has shown me the importance of being a team player while giving me the courage to pursue my individual dreams and with this latest opportunity I intend to do just that.”