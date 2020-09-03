Kamina urges Jamaicans to 'ignore the drama'

CHAIRMAN of the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) Manifesto Committee Kamina Johnson Smith has warned supporters against being misled by fake news.

Her caution was primarily in response to a WhatsApp message circulated yesterday, warning Jamaicans of a total lockdown of the country by the Government beginning on Sunday.

Johnson Smith, who is also the minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade, said that the Government is aware of the message and the level of desperation it is creating, which, she added, is a little more than the normal fake news.

“I want to just say to Jamaicans, recall that this Government has been a Government that has been absolutely transparent with you. We have shared information with you at every step of the way, and when there have been restrictions to be announced in respect of any response to COVID-19, we have shared them with you,” she told the JLP Campaign Committee's final virtual briefing on Tuesday at Belmont Road.

“We have shared them with you officially and, if you recall, if you think back, you would get the WhatsApp [messages], everybody would run out and panic, and then the PM [prime minister] would speak, and if nutten never guh suh then all would be cleared up. So, I ask you, just ignore the drama, ignore the voicenotes, ignore the WhatsApp messages, listen to official information,” she urged the country.

“We have not let you down yet. We have shared numbers, whether they be good or bad, as much as has been possible, and we think that we should have built enough credibility with you now, that you would be calm and that you would understand that when the Government has to speak to you about these things, that we absolutely will,” she said.

“So please ignore the drama and the desperate attempts to create panic. Stay calm, wear your mask, come out and vote, and when information has to be shared, we will share it with you, officially, as we have always done,” she added.