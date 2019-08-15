Karlene Thompson is new head of Manchester Lay Magistrates

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — New president of the Manchester Chapter, Lay Magistrates Association of Jamaica, Karlene Thompson says she plans to build on the “great foundation” laid by her predecessors.

“I am not coming to change the world, I just want to continue the good work,” Thompson told the Jamaica Observer.

Thompson got the nod from association members during the 26th annual general meeting last month at their new secretariat on Grove Road. She is replacing Stanley Skeene who has completed his term as president.

The new president said that among her priorities will be completion of the secretariat building on Grove Road and continuation and strengthening of a number of community-oriented programmes.

These include a mentorship programme for boys and young men and a widely acclaimed essay competition.

She is also keen on stepping up the recruitment and training of more people, “especially younger people”, to take up the role of justices of the peace and volunteer leaders in communities.

The new executive of the Manchester Chapter, Lay Magistrates Association, includes: first vice-president, John O Minott; second vice-president, Alicia James; secretary, David Wallace; assistant secretary, Verna Manning; treasurer, Simone Thomas; and assistant treasurer, Phillip Williams.