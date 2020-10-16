KC old boys donate $13.7m to Fortis COVID-19 Relief Project
Kingston College Old Boys' Association (KCOBA) International has donated $13.7 million to Kingston College's (KC) Fortis COVID-19 Relief Project.
The cheque was presented to KC Principal Dave Myrie at the school's 2A North Street campus on Monday, October 5, 2020 by Wayne O Robertson, president of the Fortis Pavilion, one of nine local and overseas organisations under the KCOBA International banner.
The initiative was conceptualised by KCOBA USA Inc to provide well-needed funding to the all-boys high school in response to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting containment measures which have prevented the staging of fund-raising events to assist KC in offsetting its ever-increasing expenses.
A series of digital town hall meetings was convened between April 30 and August 27, 2020 to sensitise stakeholders about the the project, as well as to mobilise support.
“The Fortis family answered the call and rallied round their beloved alma mater,” KCOBA International stated in a news release.
“The project was successfully implemented, thanks to the hard work, commitment and support of all the organisations under the KCOBA International banner,” the release explained.
In addition to Fortis Pavilion's Robertson, the leaders of the various organisations are Victor Henry, KCOBA Jamaica Ltd; R Perry Bloomfield, KCOBA, USA Inc; Dr Wayne Fraser, KCOBA, South Florida; Delroy Rookwood, KCOBA, Tampa, Florida; Alvin Binns, KCOBA, Georgia; Aston Archer, KCOBA, New England; Clive Barriffe, KCOBA, Toronto; and Oneil Samms, KCOBA, UK-Europe.
