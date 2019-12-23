Keeping Things Merry with Mayberry
Last Saturday evening the stars of Mayberry Investments Limited — its staff — enjoyed a fab Hollywood-themed end-of-year Christmas party.
Black Ink Marketing and Event Solutions converted the Venetian Room at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel into a visual spectacle befitting an awards event complete with a red, er... make that a blue carpet. Emcee duties were in the capable hands of comedians Ian “Ity” Ellis and Alton “Fancy Cat” Hardware with entertainment provided by DJ Roderick Howell, recording artiste and 2009 Rising Stars winner Mitsy “Shuga” Campbell, and reggae artiste Devin Di Dakta.
The evening celebrated Hollywood glam and the team's contribution to another successful year.
