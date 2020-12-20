Photo: KENNETH CHUNG MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP LINK-UP

David Chung (right) elbow bumps Leshell Francis at the inaugural presentation of the Kenneth Chung Memorial Accounting Scholarship last Friday at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica (ICAJ) Offices in Kingston. Looking on from left are Dennis Chung; Sixto Coy, president of ICAJ; and Orane Wint, also an awardee. (Photo:Garfield Robinson)

