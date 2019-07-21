Kenya's president for Jamaica State visit

President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya will pay a three-day State visit to Jamaica as the country celebrates its 57th anniversary of political independence from Britain next month.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said the visit also provides an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations between Jamaica and Kenya, focused on the development of an economically strategic partnership through the fostering of trade and investment ties and the promotion of increased technical cooperation in areas such as tourism, education, sport and culture.

President Kenyatta, who will be leading a delegation that includes his wife, Margaret Kenyatta, is due to arrive in Kingston on August 5.

He will also hold talks with Prime Minister Andrew Holness as well as other engagements and activities, including a courtesy call on the governor-general, who will host a State Dinner in his honour.

The OPM said that President Kenyatta is also expected to meet with Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips.

Jamaica will observe the Independence celebrations under the theme 'One Nation, One People' and President Kenyatta will lay a floral tribute at the shrine of the country's first national hero, Marcus Mosiah Garvey, at the National Heroes' Park after which he will also visit the Bob Marley Museum.

Prime Minister Holness will host the Kenyan president at the Denbigh Agricultural and Industrial Show in Clarendon on Independence Day. Later in the evening, President Kenyatta will attend the 57th Anniversary Independence Grand Gala.

President Kenyatta leaves Jamaica on August 7.