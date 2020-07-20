Kerry's Cupboard Sharing everything from little to nothing

There's hardly a day, except some Sundays, that Kerry Ann “Princess” Campbell is not on the road, caring for the needy, sharing everything from the little to nothing that she has, stretching what is never sufficient from her cupboard.

She even begs from next of kin and neighbours to supplement her bag which she uses to feed the homeless, the destitute, and even those hanging on the corner, challenged to make ends meet.

Campbell is charged up… and is not about to stop. Her own life has been a struggle — back in Jamaica from Barbados where she was doing odd jobs to support her family.

Unemployed for several months since her return to the island, Campbell has spent her life battling poverty made worse by COVID-19.

From the district of Devon Hibernia, a small farming community known for producing yams and raising cattle in Christiana, Manchester, Campbell is a child of domestic helper Marcia Henry and farmworker Robert Campbell.

She endured a hard life growing up, a life made harder as her father was at times out of the picture.

Her mother had her singing along with her in church while she attended Christiana Moravian All-Age School. She was also a member of the cadet corps of Christiana Baptist Missionary Church where she also sang.

Life was tough, but mother and child kept raising their voices in worship and praise, maintaining their faith despite the challenges.

Campbell left Devon Hibernia for Kingston looking for domestic work, to sell clothes at the arcades, to do nails and just about anything else to keep on going — as she would also do overseas — in an effort to survive. Through all of that she kept on singing.

She, however, failed to make the top grade in the Digicel Rising Stars competition but was engaged by the RJR Group for one of its cross country promotions before heading to Barbados “fi try mek life”.

After her stint in Bridgetown, which hardly offered more opportunities than she had in Kingston, Campbell returned home unsure of what she would do to earn a living.

The 36-year-old was unemployed but not about to be overpowered by poverty or devoured by the COVID-19 economic fallout.

“It will hold you down. It will keep you right down,” argued a determined Campbell who vowed that she would not allow her day-to-day problems to sink her.

But despite her troubles, Campbell was even more troubled by the stories of the scores of Jamaicans “who couldn't fend fi demself”.

She decided that she was going to help those most in need from the very little that she had, even if it meant begging friends and family to assist.

“Call mi mad, but doing nothing would affect me more,” said Campbell.

So she took to the streets, journeying from central Kingston, where she stayed with an aunt, to share the little she had with the homeless and all those who could barely survive from today to tomorrow.

Her trek would take her to downtown Kingston, lower St Andrew, Portmore and other areas of St Catherine and as far away as St Ann.

She also recorded their stories — borrowing a boom-box and microphone — and used her phone to make videos, editing and uploading every night to her YouTube channel Princess Ann Talk Out.

Today, Campbell is adamant that more should be done to reach out to the homeless across the island as they have it harder than anyone else at this time.

“All a wi a feel it, but most a wi only business wid wiself. Who get lef, jus get lef,” charged Campbell, frustration evident in her voice.

But she is determined that she will not leave those most in need, despite needing to find some $2,000 each time she reaches out to an individual.

There's the blind woman, “Ms Beverly”; the bed-ridden Winston Venor; the one-legged man Robert; Rendeen, who recently got a stroke, and the list goes on.

“Mi don't leave out di singing enuh. Mi also talk to upcoming artistes like Singer J who, like miself, wants to hit the charts. And I keep on writing songs, and find myself even writing skits — everything is on my YouTube channel,” she said.

“Mi need more help, but mi caan stop. Mi haffi talk out. I need my voice to be heard.”