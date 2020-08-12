Kgn buildings, including OPM, closed due to COVID threat

OPERATIONS at several major buildings in the Corporate Area, including two located at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), were yesterday suspended due to suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases.

In a statement sent to the media, OPM Permanent Secretary Audrey Sewell indicated that protocols have been implemented that are consistent with COVID-19 guidelines “due to a suspected coronavirus case”.

Sewell said the decision was taken, out of an abundance of caution, to close a building for deep-cleaning activities.

However, the Jamaica Observer has learnt that two buildings — Protocol and Registry, Information Technology and Library — have been closed.

The Observer has also been informed that a second employee is suspected to have contracted the virus at OPM.

“While there is no confirmed case, we are taking every precaution at this time. A member of staff has been advised by doctors to stay home after displaying flu-like symptoms over the weekend. The employee did not turn up for work on Monday and has been responsible, by reporting the matter to the director in charge of the division. As a precautionary measure, I made contact with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and we were advised to close the building for 24 hours and facilitate deep cleaning,” said Sewell.

The statement followed a news release from Digicel Jamaica which said its Ocean Boulevard building was yesterday closed for deep cleaning and sanitisation of all physical spaces after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Noting that the employee concerned is not based at that location, the company said that, out of an abundance of caution, it would carry out air-purification activities.

“We wanted to make you aware that a member of our Digicel Jamaica staff has tested positive for COVID-19. With the safety and well-being of our staff our number one priority, we are activating our agreed COVID-19 response protocols with immediate effect,” the company said in a statement.

Digicel said all staff members who have been in immediate contact with the employee have been tested and placed in self-isolation in line with Ministry of Health and Wellness protocols.

The company further advised all employees to work from home while the deep-sanitisation and air-purification work is carried out.

It said its office will be open again today for normal operations.

Meanwhile, the Trade Board Limited yesterday announced that its office, located on the Air Jamaica Building in Kingston, was closed for sanitisation purposes.

In a statement the agency said that it was informed by the Jamaica Property Company Limited that a thorough sanitisation exercise would be undertaken promptly.

It did not state the reason for the sudden move.

It said all staff members were sent home until further communication is received from the Jamaica Property Company Limited.

The trade board said as such, its office will be reopened when it is safe to do so.