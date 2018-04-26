Kidnappers release five hostages after $125,000-ransom paid

INVESTIGATORS assigned to the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) were yesterday probing the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping of five people in Galloway district, Westmoreland.

The victims include three women, one man and a seven-year-old girl, the police said.

The constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) reported that about 3:00 am yesterday armed men invaded two homes and robbed the occupants of a Honda Inspire motor car, two poker boxes and $34,000 before taking the five hostage. The common-law husband of one of the victims was injured during the incident, the CCU said.

Hours later, said the CCU, the hostages were released after a sum of $125,000 was paid over to the culprits, and the stolen vehicle returned

Investigators said they were working assiduously to apprehend the perpetrators.