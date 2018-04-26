Kidnappers release five hostages after $125,000-ransom paid
INVESTIGATORS assigned to the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) were yesterday probing the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping of five people in Galloway district, Westmoreland.
The victims include three women, one man and a seven-year-old girl, the police said.
The constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) reported that about 3:00 am yesterday armed men invaded two homes and robbed the occupants of a Honda Inspire motor car, two poker boxes and $34,000 before taking the five hostage. The common-law husband of one of the victims was injured during the incident, the CCU said.
Hours later, said the CCU, the hostages were released after a sum of $125,000 was paid over to the culprits, and the stolen vehicle returned
Investigators said they were working assiduously to apprehend the perpetrators.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy