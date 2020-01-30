King Valley gang trial: Multiple gunshot

IKA Clarke, one of the supposed victims of Westmoreland-based King Valley gangsters, died as a result of blood accumulated internally due to multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, according to a post-mortem report read into the records of the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston, yesterday.

Eight men are now on trial for crimes allegedly committed by that gang.

The disclosure came even as the court on Monday was made privy to a statement made to police two years ago in which one of the accused, Lindell Powell, admitted to firing five bullets into Clarke's chest. The accused had said Clarke was shot, chopped and burnt to death by members of the gang in March 2017, for daring to cross them.

Powell, alias Lazarus, is one of the eight alleged members of that gang charged in an indictment containing 11 counts on suspicion of conspiring to commit murder, rape and robbery with aggravation from as early as 2013. He, along with Carlington Godfrey, alias Tommy; Rannaldo McKennis, otherwise known as Ratty; Derval Williams, also called Lukie; Hopeton Sankey, alias Bigga; Christon Grant, alias Ecoy; Copeland Sankey, also known as Tupac; and Sean Suckra, also called Elder, have been on trial before the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston since January 14.

In the statement, emanating from a question-and-answer session with the then 18-year-old Powell on July 15, 2017, the accused admitted to knowing one of the other suspects who is also being tried — Godfrey — stating: “Mi just buy game from him when mi used to small; him work a food shop. Otherwise, mi hear seh him kill a man, dash inna Morgan's Bridge gutter, and Officer, shoot him offa bike.”

Asked if he and Godfrey had ever worked together, he said: “Yes, when Ika Clarke was murdered.”

Powell, when questioned about the specific role he played in Clarke's murder, said, “Fire five shot inna him chest.”

When asked what role Godfrey played, Powell said: “Him chop him up, and a different person burn him.”

When he was asked who burned Clarke's body, he said: “Cat, from Kings Valley.”

Questioned as to why Clarke was killed, Powell said: “Him did a mek talk seh mi cousin Bleachers cyaan bury, and mi a go dead, and him already kill one a mi fren.”

When asked how the gang members had found the hut where Clarke was hiding, Powell said in his statement: “A some Googling… Seh him inna hut pon hilltop, so wi go fi him.”

As to whether a gun found in his possession was the weapon used to kill Clarke, he had this to say: “Yes, but a nuh it alone kill him.”

But from the findings of the pathologist read into the records of the court yesterday, the sitting heard that the body, which “was examined both internally and externally, [and] was extremely charred”, had gunshot entry wounds to the back of the right and left chest cavity. The consultant pathologist further found “that death was as a result of blood accumulated internally due to multiple gunshot wounds to the chest”, and “further opined that Ika Clarke was dead by the time his body was lit on fire”.

Earlier this month the star prosecution witness, who testified via live video link from an undisclosed location, told the court that Clarke had been killed by the gangsters because of a clash.

He testified that he and several other members of the gang went looking for Clarke, and in the course of that search raped and robbed his sister as revenge. When the gangsters eventually caught up with Clarke sometime afterwards, the witness claimed that he was not present but had been told of Clarke's vicious end in graphic detail.

“I got a call from Tommy. He told me that him, Lazarus, Ratty, Owen, Elder, and Catman (allegedly now the leader of the gang) went up to bush and chop him up and shoot him, and stab him with a fork. Him seh Elder tek out him eyes dem and dem light him a fire, out him, and light him a fire again; and Owen tek up back di spent shell dem.

Tommy told me he was sorry I wasn't there to witness everything,” the witness told the court then.

Last Friday, one of Clarke's relatives described for the court the sheer horror of stumbling across the charred body of the man he said he had left in good health just the day before.

The prosecution witness, who cannot be identified for safety reasons, said when he returned the following day, “the hut burn down and Ika was there”.

“He was burnt up. His face burn off, his belly — is like nothing don't inside him belly. It come like everything inside a him belly burn out,” the witness detailed.

Asked how he was able to tell who the body belonged to, the witness said he was able to identify the body because of a childhood scar.

“There is a cut he got across him feet, and him feet never burn so the scar was there,” the witness told the court.

The post-mortem report was one of three pieces of agreed facts between defence and prosecution read into the records of the court yesterday.

The trial resumes today at 10:00 am.

— Alicia Dunkley-Willis