Kingston Freeport Terminal receives its largest vessel

THE Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited on the weekend received its largest cargo container when the CMA CGM T Roosevelt, with a carrying capacity of 14, 414 TEUs, docked at the Port of Kingston.

One 20-foot container equals one TEU.

The Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ), in a release yesterday, said the arrival of the vessel represents the achievement of one of the concession agreement objectives between the port, PAJ and CMA CGM. “Investment and capital works conducted under the concession agreement increased the capacity of the port and improves its competitiveness,” said the release.

“[The] historic call demonstrates the benefits accrued to the Government of Jamaica through the concession agreement between the Port Authority of Jamaica and CMA CGM, while reiterating the various investments to date which have led to this being a possibility.

“These investments include the dredging of the shipping channel, the repavement of the South Berth and the strengthening of the quay wall,” said the release.

The port, which is owned by the Government of Jamaica, is under a 30-year concession agreement which stipulates that CMA CGM will be in charge of the day-to-day operations of the terminal as at July 1, 2016, and that this control reverts to the Government after the end of the 30-year period.