Kingston man charged with several offences

Detectives attached to the Kingston Western Division on Friday charged 28-year-old Leon Williams, a musician of Water Street, Denham Town, in Kingston 14 for the offences of murder, wounding with intent, and illegal possession of firearm.

Williams was charged in relation to an incident on Albert Street, also in Kingston 14, on Friday, September 4. According to reports, Williams and another man allegedly opened gunfire at a group of people as they stood beside the roadway and then fired at a police team that responded to the incident.

No member of the police team was injured; however, three other individuals received gunshot injuries. Two of them, 52-year-old Desmond Chambers and 35-year-old Delroy Small, both residents of the community, later died at hospital. The other man was admitted at hospital.

Williams was subsequently arrested and charged with the offences after an interview in the presence of his attorney. His accomplice is still on the run, police said.