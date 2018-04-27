Kingston to consider twinning with Gibraltar, says mayor

THE Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) has been invited by the mayor of the city of Gibraltar to consider a twinning arrangement between cities.

Mayor of Kingston Senator Delroy Williams has said that the proposal from Mayor Mrs Kaiane Aldorino-Lopez came to his office in February, and that the timing could not have been more perfect as Kingston is celebrating 145 years as the capital of Jamaica.

“As we move towards a more sustainable city, we endeavour to protect and preserve our heritage and history. Jamaica and Gibraltar share a very unique heritage and in some ways it has been under-taught and overlooked for many years;,” the senator is quoted as saying in a release from the KSAMC.

According to the KSAMC, Kingston was home to more than 1,500 Gibraltarians in the 1940s during World War II when the British territory was evacuated and fortified. The refugees were housed at Gibraltar Camp at The University of the West Indies.

“October of this year marks 77 years since Kingston was sanctuary to our friends in Gibraltar and is a very opportune time for a twinning of both cities,” the mayor explained.

Williams said that the request from the office of Mayor Aldorino-Lopez demonstrates that the kindness of Kingston over the years has not been forgotten.

“As the world around us changes, it is encouraging that there are still countries and cities far apart that can support and remain in solidarity with each other,” Williams said.

Gibraltar is the only city in Gibraltar and has a population of approximately 34,000 people. The country, according to the KSAMC, is mostly covered by the limestone ridge popularly known as the Rock of Gibraltar.