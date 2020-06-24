Kissing starts again in French films
PARIS, France (AFP) — Actors have started kissing again on French film shoots, the country's culture minister has said.
Franck Riester said “kissing has started again on sets” where the “actors have been tested” for the coronavirus.
And he insisted that l'amour is not completely dead despite the pandemic.
The ministers told French radio that while shooting in Europe's biggest film industry was allowed to restart earlier this month, “they waited a bit before doing that kiss that is so important in cinema”.
Reister did not say which film or which actors were the first to get back to on-screen smooching.
