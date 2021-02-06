Kiwanian gifts for Red Hills Basic School
Kiwanis Club of West St Andrew President Courtney Morgan and Distinguished President Odette Ingram donate items to Charmaine Williams (right), principal of Red Hills Basic School in St Andrew, recently.
The items, which included bleach, alcohol, masks, a thermometer and sanitisers, are to assist the learning facility to prepare for resumption of face-to- face classes next week, and to comply with the education ministry's COVID-19 sanitisation protocols. Cartridge paper and writing books were also handed over by the club.
The children's charity long-standing relationship with the institution involves a robust breakfast-feeding programme and periodic classroom repairs, among other donations.
