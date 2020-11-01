Kiwanian gives almost 100 tablets to Key Club Jamaica

NOTED Kiwanian Hope Markes has donated close to 100 tablets to the Key Club Jamaica District through her Hope For the Future Campaign.

Markes, a Jamaican and distinguished governor in the Eastern Canada and Caribbean District of Kiwanis International, took the decision to spearhead the donation of the tablets in order to assist various service leadership programmes (schools) affiliated with the Key Club Jamaica District in getting tablets to children so they can access online classes.

The donation was done on Kiwanis One Day, a day of hands-on service, on the fourth Saturday of October each year. The aim of the Kiwanis One Day is to bring together people of all ages to make a difference in the lives of children.

Markes said this year, every individual worldwide has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and for Jamaica, the challenges the island's children face are beyond what past generations have witnessed.

In addition, Markes pointed out that one area that has been significantly impacted is that of education, where Jamaica's children and youth are forced to learn in an online classroom environment, which requires reliable Internet connectivity and a computer or electronic device that allows for effective learning.

But, unfortunately, a significant percentage of Jamaica's students do not have the basic requirements to allow them to attend school in this format.

It is this need, coupled with Markes' passion for service leadership programmes – which targets children and youth – that led to the initiative to partner with Jamaica Key Clubs to provide well-needed tablet devices for Key Clubbers in need.

“The age-old adage that 'it only takes a spark to get a fire going' was reignited during the week of October 4, 2020, when a call of distress came from members of Key Club Jamaica, who have diligently served the Kiwanis movement but are now unable to attend school, as they do not have devices to connect to their online classes to continue their education,” Markes said.

“An emergency meeting of members of the Hope for Kiwanis International Trustee campaign committee was called, and after strategising, the team set a target of procuring 100 tablets for Key Club members. Within 24 hours, a generous sponsor donated US$10,000 to purchase the devices and we were able to order 77 devices.

“Getting them to Jamaica would have been another financial challenge. However, the Kiwanis Club of Friends Across Borders quickly partnered with the campaign team to support this initiative. Since then, we have had other donors who have joined this initiative to ensure at least 100 Key Clubbers are back in school, online, with the appropriate tools.”

Markes maintained that the tablet handover is a culmination of determination and passion to serve the children of the world, epitomising the Objects of Kiwanis, while impacting the world one child at a time.