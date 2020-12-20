Kiwanians give tablets on International Disabilities Day

THE Kiwanis Club of Eastern Kingston and Port Royal (Kiwanis Club of EKPR ), jointly with InspireMeJa Foundation, donated five tablet personal computers to Aktion Club at Abilities Foundation of Jamaica to mark International Day for Persons with Disabilities.

Tadmar Moore, immediate past president of Kiwanis Club of EKPR, explained that the mandate of Kiwanians is dedication to improving the lives of children, one community at a time, and as a result Kiwanis empowers members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance.

The 'Tablet Tour' is a joint project with the Kiwanis Club of EKPR and the InspireMeJA Foundation in which the aim is to reach at least 100 children through the provision of tablets to aid with academic support and inclusion.

The InspireMeJA Foundation — a group of young professionals who have created an academic support and personal development solution to serve the children in State care — partnered with the project to support academic inclusion and acceptance of children and young adults who are usually at a disadvantage because of their socio-economic background.

Founder Rojane Rose said childcare facilities are greatly understaffed and the needed resources to make effective the programmes they have are just not allocated in such a way for them to realise any true success. Subsequently, InspireMeJA decided to bridge that divide.

“After all, there is no better feeling than seeing a child getting his 'light bulb moment'. I am motivated by each smile, each learning moment and each moment of achievement — regardless of how small you may think it is,” said Rose.

Distinguished Lieutenant Governor of Excellence Pamela Rodney Whyte for Division 23 East in the year 2018-2019 said when she was initially contacted by the Abilities Foundation she was unsure of how to assist but once she contacted Moore, through InspireMeJA, the donation was made, staying true to giving service above self.

President of Kiwanis Club of EKPR, Sylvester Harvey said: “We aim to change the lives of our children and inspire everyone in the community to come on board. One child at a time, one community at a time.”