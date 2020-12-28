Kiwanis Club of West St Andrew spreads Christmas cheer

In the spirit of good cheer and unwavering commitment to serving, the Kiwanis Club of West St Andrew (KCWSA) kick-started the festive season with its annual Christmas dinner for seniors of the Red Hills Golden-Agers Citizens Association in Red Hills, St Andrew, earlier this month. Scores of senior citizens gathered at the meeting hall at the Red Hills Basic School were treated to a Christmas dinner. Over 100 golden agers benefited from the charity effort, including deliveries made to shut-ins in surrounding areas.

Expanding its Christmas activities, the club reached out to other charities, delivering dozens of Christmas cakes to Missionaries of the Poor's The Lord's Place, the Andrew Parish Church Home for Girls, and the Salvation Army-run Nest Children's Home.

KCWSA President Courtney Morgan noted that despite the challenges of the novel coronavirus pandemic this year, the 41-year-old children's charity remains steadfast in its goal of impacting the lives of the vulnerable, especially the children.

“Events such as these open up opportunities to touch lives with love and generosity, even during the coronavirus pandemic, with all its setbacks. We wholeheartedly embrace spreading Christmas cheer, particularly during this time, “ he said.

