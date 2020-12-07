Kiwanis gift for the girls

Kiwanis Club of West St Andrew President Courtney Morgan (left) is joined by members of his executive as he hands over boxes of girls' clothing to Meisha Simon (right), house mother at the The St Andrew Parish Church Home for Girls in Kingston 10, recently.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the children's charity continues activities which align with its mission to serve the children of the world. Sharing in the handover are (from second left) Lieutenant Governor for Kiwanis Division 23 Central Deborah Manning; Public Relations Chairman Marshalyn Rose; and Distinguished President Odette Ingram.