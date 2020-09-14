Kiwanis kindness
Kiwanis Club of West St Andrew Vice-President Paula Smith (left) hands over central processing units (CPUs) to Sandra Clarke, principal of Rest Primary and Infant School, in Milk River, Clarendon, recently.
The charity donated CPUs, mouses and keyboards, along with five laptops, to the educational facility.
Similar items were also donated to other Clarendon-based schools including Rock River Primary School, Gimme-Me-Bit Primary and Infant School, and Milk River Primary and Infant School.
Alvernia Preparatory School in the Corporate Area was also a beneficiary.
The 41-year-old club received the items as a gift from a donor who wishes to remain unnamed. Donations were made as part of the charity's unwavering commitment to providing support for the learning environment of the nation's children.
