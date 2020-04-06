Konnexx donates hand sanitisers to police force

Konnexx Services Ltd last Friday continued its COVID-19 'Kick it out' containment challenge with the donation of 500 eight-ounce bottles of hand sanitisers to the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

The donation was made by the company's Managing Director Dean Nevers and Emma Subratie, CEO of Hema Luxe, to Superintendent Shawn Montague at the police stores on Elletson Road in Kingston.

The presentation to the police follows similar donations made to Food For the Poor and Mustard Seed Communities on March 27 as part of the challenge which is aimed at providing hand sanitisers with the correct alcohol base to Jamaicans who are unable to afford the product.

The hand sanitisers were produced by Hema Luxe Limited.

Nevers had explained that his company is committed to investing over $1 million in the 'Kick it out' initiative and has invited other firms to get involved.

Under the initiative, suppliers are encouraged to offer hand sanitisers at a cost to the participating corporate companies, which will then hand over the product over to Food For the Poor.

Konnexx will promote the involvement of the companies via social media once the participation is confirmed by Food For the Poor, which will distribute the hand sanitisers to people in need.