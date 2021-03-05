Konnexx donates thermometry, disinfection machines to police

Two weeks after donating a thermometry and disinfection machine to May Pen Hospital in Clarendon telecommunications engineering and energy solutions company Konnex Services Limited yesterday presented the Jamaica Constabulary Force with two similar units.

One unit was installed at the Police Commissioner's Office on Old Hope Road in St Andrew, while the other was placed at Elleston Road Police Station in Kingston.

The machines, valued at $850,000 each, pre-empt the need for actual security personnel at the entrances to buildings and, in keeping with COVID-19 safety protocols, record temperature, dispense sanitiser and can detect whether a person is wearing a mask.