Konnexx hails staff at awards ceremony
Konnexx Services Ltd, the Jamaican-owned and operated firm that delivers networking and energy solutions that keep businesses and households connected, recently staged a staff awards function at Knutsford Court Hotel in St Andrew.
Dean Nevers, founder and managing director of the company, which also provides 24-hour technical support to telecoms companies across the Caribbean, used the occasion to further extend his appreciation to his staff for their dedication and commitment to serving clients.
The company employees over 400 people and operates in more than six countries across the region. Here are some highlights from the occasion.
