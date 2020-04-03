Konnexx launches COVID 'Kick it out' challenge

Konnexx Services Ltd last Friday launched what it has labelled a 'Kick it out' containment challenge aimed at providing hand sanitisers with the correct alcohol base to Jamaicans who are unable to afford the product, as the island battles the onslaught of COVID-19.

The launch saw Dean Nevers, founder and managing director of the Jamaican-owned and operated firm that delivers networking and energy solutions to businesses and households, and his team donating a total of 1,000 eight-ounce bottles of hand sanitisers to Food For the Poor and Mustard Seed Communities last Friday.

The hand sanitisers were produced by Jamaican company Hema Luxe Limited.

“Our Government can't do everything, and joining forces with Food For the Poor charity will allow us to step up as good corporate citizens and minimise the impact of the COVID-19 virus on our population,” Nevers told the Jamaica Observer.

Nevers said his company is committed to investing over $1 million to the 'Kick it out' initiative and is inviting other firms to get involved.

Under the initiative, suppliers are encouraged to offer hand sanitisers at a cost to the participating corporate companies, which will then hand over the product to Food For the Poor.

Konnexx will promote the involvement of the companies via social media once the participation is confirmed by Food For the Poor, which will distribute the hand sanitisers to people in need.

Yesterday, Nevers, a Kingston College (KC) past student, said he has already been contacted by other KC old boys Ansel Clarke, former owner of Express Fitness; and Garth Kitson, a director of Sips Spring Water, who have expressed an interest in participating in the initiative.

“We have several other persons reaching out to us who want to participate, so this is not a one-off thing,” said Nevers, who revealed that he is now making arrangements to donate 500 bottles of hand sanitisers to the police force.