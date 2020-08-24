Konnexx launches electrostatic sanitation service

A new service using the latest technology to sanitise buildings and people efficiently is now available locally, courtesy of Jamaican-owned networking and energy solutions company Konnexx Services Ltd.

The service involves the use of electrostatic spray with a specialised alcohol solution combined with air and atomised by an electrode inside the sprayer to clean surfaces and objects, Konnexx explained in a promotional e-mail.

“The spray contains positively charged particles that are able to aggressively adhere to surfaces and objects as the particles in the spray are positively charged. They cling to and coat any surface they're aimed at and allow the appropriate sanitisers and disinfectants to wrap around and evenly coat all types of surfaces for a more complete clean, making the method extremely efficient,” the company explained.

“Our electrostatic technicians are trained and equipped to deliver a high-quality service and have worked with the Ministry of Health and Wellness in sanitising buildings and got very good reviews on the efficiency of the technology used,” Konnexx added.

The company said it is also offering a 360 degree body sanitiser unit that can be placed at entrances to buildings. The unit provides temperature scans and can sanitise up to 180 people per hour. It is also able to send out reports, via e-mail, on people processed.

“This is an effective method to sanitise people entering the building,” said Konnexx founder and owner Dean Nevers, who explained that his company is offering the units for lease and will maintain them.

“The idea is to ensure that if there are any technical issues with the units the companies that lease them will have the maintenance service available for quick response,” Nevers said.

The company hopes to have the units deployed at banks, hospitals, schools and other commercial space. The HemaLuxe sanitiser/alcohol used is approved by the Jamaica Bureau of Standards.