Korea Republic assists Icons of Annotto Bay in COVID-19 fight

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Jamaica last week boosted the efforts of St Mary-based charity, Icons of Annotto Bay, with a donation of COVID-19 kits intended to assist those in need.

Charge de affaires at the Republic of Korea's St Andrew-based embassy, Baejin Lim, presented US$1,700 (about J$250,000) worth of kits, which included masks and hand sanitisers, to a team of Icons of Annotto Bay representatives, which included President Wyatt “Spur” Williams, a former Jamaican policeman who is now based primarily in the United States; and Dr Negendra Babu Chandolu, an Indian-born medical doctor who operates from St Mary, during a short ceremony at the embassy.

Charge de Affaires Lim, in his remarks, encouraged the charity to continue its good work, particularly among the people of St Mary and its environs, and said that Korea stood ready to assist in other ways, as long as it is possible.

“We hope that you will find these kits useful and we are happy to assist you as you volunteer your services to help the people of Jamaica,” Lim stated.

The Republic of Korea has been one of the world's leading countries in the fight to reduce the effects of the novel coronavirus on its economy.

Williams expressed happiness and joy that the Republic of Korea had decided to partner with Icons of Annotto Bay in its quest to limit the spread of COVID-19, and promised that the organisation would distribute the kits on a needs basis, with an emphasis on children returning to school, whose financial situations prohibit them from obtaining masks, and the elderly who also could not afford to purchase them.

“We will ensure that the people who need these kits most, get them,” Williams said. “We are grateful to South Korea for these kits and our organisation hopes that the friendship that has been established between ourselves and you will be a long lasting, fruitful and rewarding one, as we continue to live by our motto 'Uplifting those in need'. We shall never forget your generosity and kindness and we wish your country all the best as we all join in the fight against COVID-19,” Williams said.

The Republic of Korea has also assisted the Government of Jamaica with several kits for distribution.