KPH gets $1 million worth of personal protective equipment

THE Digicel Foundation on Wednesday handed over personal protective equipment (PPE) worth $1 million to Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, which will be used by front-line workers at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) involved in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Denis O'Brien, Digicel Jamaica chairman and Digicel Foundation patron, lauded doctors and staff at KPH for their service.

“The work of our front-line workers during this pandemic is brave and impactful,” said O'Brien. “I also have to congratulate the minister of health, his ministry and the prime minister for the incredible response the Government of Jamaica has had to the global pandemic; Jamaica is a leader in the global response.”

Jamaica has been hailed internationally for its national COVID-19 response, which the minister of health and wellness attributed to the work of Jamaica's health workers. “It's about the 17,000 or more committed workers who have really demonstrated what we already know – that they are committed to their work and the health and wellness of Jamaica,” said Tufton.

He thanked the Digicel Foundation for partnering with the public sector, saying “COVID has really slowed us down across the globe and it is important for a united front and that we join forces. Digicel is demonstrating corporate social responsibility by making their contribution.”

In March, the Digicel Foundation responded to the growing need for public assistance with its Operation SAFE Mode campaign. That handing over at the company's downtown Kingston headquarters is part of a $42-million initiative to sanitise, advocate, feed and enable Jamaicans. The campaign has seen several institutions partnering with the Digicel Foundation.

“During this pandemic, Digicel has made it our mission to keep our customers, staff and all Jamaicans safe,” said O'Brien. “From sanitising our markets to donating 1,000 tablets and data plans for students with disabilities, our team has proudly served and will continue to serve Jamaica in line with our #therewithyou commitment.”

Among the items donated to the Kingston Public Hospital were 2,000 KN95 masks, 1,000 surgical masks, surgical gowns, reusable face shields and full bodysuits.