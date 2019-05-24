KPH, Victoria Jubilee get facelift; bathroom for disabled

STAFF of West Kingston Power Partners yesterday installed a bathroom for disabled clients, and carried out painting at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) in downtown Kingston as part of Labour Day activities.

Acting chief executive officer for the Kingston Public and Victoria Jubilee Hospitals, Colleen Wright, told JIS News that the Outpatient Department at the KPH's south wing had no bathrooms that were disabled-friendly.

“When we told them (West Kingston Power Partners) about this challenge they decided to assist with the construction of a bathroom that will be accessible to wheelchair-bound persons. They started before today, and they will be completing the bathroom today (yesterday),” she said.

Wright said the ramp connecting both hospitals was also repaired.

“The roof was leaking, and they have repaired it, and this will allow for safe passage of our clients and staff, especially when it is raining. It will [also] mitigate against slippage across the area,” she pointed out.

The acting CEO expressed appreciation to West Kingston Power Partners and the various other entities carrying out Labour Day activities at the hospitals.

“We are very grateful for the help from our many partners, who are making this day a success for the Kingston Public and Victoria Jubilee Hospitals,” Wright said.

Meanwhile, Delano Mighty, engineer at the energy firm, said work on the projects commenced two weeks ago.

“We started by replacing some of the zinc sheets on top [of the ramp] that were damaged, and today we are painting. We expect that this should lift the morale of the staff as well as the patients here,” he stated.

Mighty said the bathroom for the disabled was critical, adding that the plumbing has been done before, while the necessary fixtures and partitions were installed yesterday.

Labour Day is organised by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport in collaboration with several ministries, departments and agencies, and community groups.

This year's theme was 'Child Safety… It's You, It's Me, It's all ah We.'