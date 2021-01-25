KSAMC clears downtown of dozens of illegal stalls
The streets of the market district in downtown Kingston are cleared of many illegally erected wooden stalls and makeshift shacks that dotted them.
This following a demolition exercise carried out by the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) yesterday.
During the exercise municipal police attached to the KSAMC destroyed dozens of wooden stalls and makeshift shacks and shops in and around the market district.
The operation was supervised by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force who were out in full force to ensure that the situation did not escalate if there was any resistance from vendors.
The demolition exercise started about 6:00 am in the popular vending areas of West Street, Princess Street, Beckford Street, West Parade and Spanish Town Road.
The operation for the most part was peaceful and quiet as some vendors watched their stalls and makeshift shops being torn down.
When the Jamaica Observer arrived on the scene in the market district yesterday morning, vendors were seen hurriedly pulling down their wooden stalls and shacks before the arrival of the municipal police.
The Observer was told that some vendors had relocated their stalls on Saturday night having received word of the planned demolition exercise.
— Durant Pate
