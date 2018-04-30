KSAMC discussing cess on cable companies

A legal opinion from the office of the Attorney General (AG) backs the right of municipalities islandwide to charge cable companies a cess, the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation's (KSAMC) Finance Committee learnt last Thursday.

The committee, which has for sometime been contemplating placing a cess on the cable companies as one of the ways to increase the municipal authority's source of income, discussed the opinion from the AG.

Robert Hill, CEO of the KSAMC, who had written to the Ministry of Local Government on February 12, 2018, querying whether or not an easement was granted to the Jamaica Public Service Company Limited on roads throughout the municipality, told the meeting that the ministry had replied to the query on March 16, 2018.

He said that the legal opinion from the ministry stated that under Section 23 of the Electric Act of 2015, all the municipal councils had the right to charge cable companies easement fees.

At the committee meeting chaired by Vernon McLeod, the decision was taken to appoint a subcommittee to discuss the AG's legal opinion and the ramifications of instituting the cess.

He said that one of the things that had to be determined was whether the fee would be “a one-off charge”.

The subcommittee will consist of eight councillors — five from the Jamaica Labour Party, three from the People's National Party — and three other individuals.

At the March meeting of the Finance Committee when the cess was discussed, Chief Financial Officer Naudia Crosskill said that the KSAMC would have to use the laws to establish the amount of money to be collected from the cable companies. She said that the technical department would have to do an assessment to determine the amount of easement fees to be charged.

The legal analysis from the AG stated that under Section 23 of the Electric Act, 2015 the JPS, in order to place or move any transmission line or distribution line above ground, underground, along, over, or across any street,“requires the express written consent of the relevant municipal corporation/local authority”.

Under the JPS Electricity Licence 2016, the JPS, the licensee, falls within the definition of a “Single Buyer” under the Electricity Act.

The AG's legal analysis also pointed out that under Section 4 of the Parochial Roads Act powers are granted to municipal corporations “for the exclusive care, management, control and superintendence over all highways, public roads, thoroughfares, streets, lanes, aqueducts, and bridges in the parish for which it is appointed, with some exceptions”.