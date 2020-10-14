KSAMC extends tenure of Junior Council

THE Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) has approved a motion to extend the tenure of the current Junior Council.

As such, the existing councillors will carry on until the body is dissolved.

Speaking at the KSAMC's monthly meeting at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston, yesterday, Mayor of Kingston Senator Delroy Williams explained that due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the current crop of the junior councillors has not been able to carry out their responsibilities “in the fullest way”.

He noted, as well, that given the fact that students are learning remotely “it also poses a challenge to pursue the [recruiting and] election of new junior councillors”.

The motion was moved by Councillor Winston Ennis and seconded by Councillor Neville Wright.

The Junior Council concept is part of activities by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to mark Local Government Month and is hosted by municipal authorities for one year.

Local Government Month is observed annually in November.

The programme provides an avenue for young people to play their part in the transformation of their communities and educate citizens about the importance of local government.