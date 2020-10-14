KSAMC extends tenure of Junior Council
THE Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) has approved a motion to extend the tenure of the current Junior Council.
As such, the existing councillors will carry on until the body is dissolved.
Speaking at the KSAMC's monthly meeting at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston, yesterday, Mayor of Kingston Senator Delroy Williams explained that due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the current crop of the junior councillors has not been able to carry out their responsibilities “in the fullest way”.
He noted, as well, that given the fact that students are learning remotely “it also poses a challenge to pursue the [recruiting and] election of new junior councillors”.
The motion was moved by Councillor Winston Ennis and seconded by Councillor Neville Wright.
The Junior Council concept is part of activities by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to mark Local Government Month and is hosted by municipal authorities for one year.
Local Government Month is observed annually in November.
The programme provides an avenue for young people to play their part in the transformation of their communities and educate citizens about the importance of local government.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy