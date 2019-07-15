KSAMC restricts entertainment events at Hope Gardens to two monthly

THE Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), which has been assessing the noise levels from entertainment activities at Hope Gardens and Hope Zoo, is now permitting only two events per month at the venues, Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams said last week.

Williams, who told the council meeting that assessment of the noise levels at the two facilities was ongoing, and insisted that a solution “must be found” to please residents of Hope Pastures and Mona Heights, who have been complaining.

The mayor, who told the councillors that he would be visiting the area to meet with residents, said that the KSAMC was still gathering data on decibel levels from entertainment events.

Williams, who said that the council had also met with the operators of Hope Zoo, said that the KSAMC was reviewing recommendations from event promoters and operators in regard to maximum decibel levels to determine if they were appropriate.

He said that the maximum decibel levels that the event operators had recommended “are in keeping with international standards”.

However, he said the KSAMC still needed to have discussions with residents to determine if the decibel levels were acceptable to them.

Meanwhile, Williams said that following complaints about the noise nuisance from motor vehicles using the Gibson Gate at Hope Zoo, it has been decided that all the traffic going into and exiting Hope Gardens must use the main gate on Hope Road.

“Residents must be able to enjoy the comfort of their homes,” said the mayor.

— Claudienne Edwards