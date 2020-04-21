KSAMC reviewing effectiveness of local health board

The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is reviewing how to improve the effectiveness of its local board of health functions, as stipulated by the Public Health Act.

Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams made the disclosure in response to COVID-19-related questions posed by Councillor Eugene Kelly (People's National Party, Whitfield Town Division) at the recent KSAMC Public Health meeting.

The Act empowers the local board of health to:

(a) divide parishes into sanitary districts and, from time to time, alter such districts in number or extent as may be convenient;

(b) carry on all activities which appear to the board to be requisite, advantageous or convenient in the interest of public health;

(c) enforce all regulations and orders made under the Act; and

(d) do anything and enter into any transaction which, in the opinion of the local board, is necessary to ensure the proper discharge of its functions.

During the meeting at Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston, Kelly said the mayor, who is chairman of the KSAMC local board of health, should require barbers and hairdressers who cannot observe social distancing to wear face masks.

Kelly, who had asked the mayor to say when cases of COVID-19 would peak, also urged him to require entities with more than 200 workers to take temperature checks.

The councillor also bemoaned the lack of direct consultation between councillors and Ministry of Health and Wellness officials during the COVID-19 crisis. He said that at a public health committee meeting earlier this year, public health officials were not able to answer questions about COVID-19. The public health officials told councillors to have the Ministry of Health and Wellness answer their questions.

Williams, who told the meeting that structural changes within the local board of health were necessary, said that a unit would have to be established to enable the municipality to not only ask questions, but respond to public health issues.

The mayor told the Jamaica Observer on Friday that there was a need at the KSAMC for people with some level of public health expertise.

“The local board of health is significant and a very important institution in the structure of public health security,” Williams said. “It is my view that there must be significant changes to enable it to better discharge its functions and responsibilities under the Act.

“We are currently reviewing the law with a view to identifying gaps/needs, including the human resource needs, so as to enhance the efficiency of the board in the discharge of its functions,” he said.