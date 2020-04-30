KTHS cares

The family of Kingston Technical High School (KTHS), on Hanover Street in Kingston, thought it necessary to reach out with caring arms to each other in these uncertain times of the COVID-19 crisis.

This resulted in the guidance and student services departments working along with the parent-teacher association and some past students to donate and distribute a variety of personal care and household items to some 50 families in need of varied support.

We share scenes from the handover yesterday on the school's compound.