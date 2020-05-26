Labour Day activities at St William Grant Park
Prime Minister Andrew Holness (right) and Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips greet each other, keeping in mind guidelines to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, at St William Grant Park in downtown Kingston, yesterday — the site of the national Labour Day project.
A woman sweeps a section of St William Grant Park in downtown Kingston, yesterday.
Wearing his face mask in keeping with guidelines to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, a man transports debris collected in a clean-up of St William Grant Park in downtown Kingston, yesterday.
Private Stephenson of the Jamaica Defence Force adjusts a light at St William Grant Park yesterday, during Labour Day activities at the site.
Working as a team, two women collect debris inside St William Grant Park in downtwn Kingston, yesterday.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness painting the wall at the base of the statue of National Hero Sir Alexander Bustamante at St William Grant Park in downtown Kingston, during Labour Day activities yesterday.
(Photos: Karl Mclarty)
