Labour Day activities in Manchester scaled down
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Unlike previous years, Labour Day activities in this south-central town were scaled down yesterday, in keeping with the Government's restrictions on public gatherings amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Head of the Manchester police, Superintendent Gary Francis led a team of cops in repainting the Mandeville Police Station, which was selected as the project for the parish.
“Basically, we are doing something at home, and the Manchester Municipal Corporation is assisting in us concentrating on the police station [and] security as a part of the Labour Day project. [We] are maintaining social distancing and brightening the front of the police station,” he said.
The police superintendent was quick to point out that the team would be finished in time to enforce yesterday's 3:00 pm curfew.
“There are plans afoot to do [further] work here, but until then, we are just doing the general painting of the facility and at about 3 o'clock we should end to ensure that we enforce the curfew,” he said.
Also yesterday, volunteers and workers employed to Southern Parks and Markets (SPM) collected approximately 200 bags of solid waste along the Winston Jones Highway, on the outskirts of Mandeville.
SPM Community Relations Officer Candice Hayles is begging motorists to stop littering the road.
“What motorists don't understand is that we want the garbage that they have, so keep it in your vehicles and then put it in a trash can. We will be able to get it…We don't have the time and the energy to be out here all day, every day. We want the garbage, just put it in the right place,” she said.
— Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy